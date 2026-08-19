PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a thief who, they said, went on a shopping spree in Pembroke Pines with a stolen Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

According to authorities, the person captured on security footage used the stolen card to buy over $775 worth of items at Target and Walmart.

Police said the subject purchased a large quantity of Café La Llave packets.

If you know who the man could be or if you have seen him call the Pembroke Pines Police Department 954-431-2225 or contact Detective Victor Lescano at 954-993-1897 or vlescano@ppines.com.

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