FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court.

Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms.

Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they eventually found and took into custody.

They said 45-year-old Matthew Chilcutt caused an extensive amount of damage.

He’s been charged with burglary.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.