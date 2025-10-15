FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars and facing a judge after, police say, he fired shots at a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes and then barricaded himself in a Fort Lauderdale home.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, 37-year-old Bernard Etienne turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the incident took place.

Deputies say it all started with an argument between Etienne and another man. Things escalated when Etienne pulled out a firearm and shot the man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition remains unclear.

As for Etienne, deputies say he barricaded himself inside a home, leading to an hours-long standoff with responding officers.

He is facing an attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.