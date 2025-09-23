FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation in Fort Lauderdale forced the closure of a heavily traveled roadway early Tuesday morning after a man was found shot inside a car.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a traffic accident along A1A and Northeast 14th Court around 2:40a.m., where a silver Honda crashed into a wall.

Police said they found a man in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by fire rescue with serious injuries. Their current condition remains unknown.

However, it’s unclear if the shooting happened at that address, or if the man was attempting to self-transport to the hospital when he lost control of the vehicle as officers were seen conducting an investigation at an condominium a block away.

Video taken from 7Drone Force showed an aerial view of the scene as Fort Lauderdale Police combed the area for clues and collected evidence.

It’s unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.

