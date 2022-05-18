FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made an arrest in a sexual assault case in Fort Lauderdale.

John Gardner reportedly assaulted a 14-year-old female with a knife, at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

The girl and her friend were walking home when Gardner followed them into the backyard of the house.

They both asked him to leave, and when he turned away, the friend looked for a way to get into the residence safely.

When Gardner noticed the 14-year-old was left alone, he threatened her before assaulting her.

Police arrested Gardner a short time later that day.

Gardner is facing several charges including armed sexual battery and lude and lascivious molestation.

