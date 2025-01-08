FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital after being stabbed at a Fort Lauderdale bus station, police say.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 100 block of Northwest 1st Street after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Fire rescue also arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The extent of man’s injuries is unknown but there are reports that he was bleeding from his abdomen.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

