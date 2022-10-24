HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured during a shooting.

The incident happened near the 5600 block of Funston Street, Monday morning.

According to police, the man was shot after an altercation with another person.

That shooter took off, but officers are questioning someone and found the gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

In the meantime, police have not made any arrests, as they continue to question the person in their custody.

