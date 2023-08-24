POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught and cuffed on the side of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, Thursday morning, where Coral Springs Police said they were trailing a white Volkswagen Passat along the northbound lanes before the driver pulled over near Copans Road.

Police said the motorist, identified as Thomas Snell, was wanted for video voyeurism and sexual battery.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

