Man taken into custody in Hallandale Beach after fleeing from FWC officers on personal watercraft

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have taken a man into custody in Hallandale Beach after, they said, he fled from them on a personal watercraft during a nearby stop.

According to investigators, FWC Marine Patrol officers were conducting a vessel stop on the Intracoastal Waterway at around 8 p.m. on Monday when the subject took off.

He was later apprehended.

FWC officials said they are working with Hallandale Beach Police and U.S. Marshals.

The subject was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out for possible minor injuries.

It remains unclear why he was wanted by authorities.

