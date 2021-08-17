FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into police custody after, police said, he barricaded himself inside of a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers surrounded the home in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street, Tuesday.

Police said a fight between two roommates led to one man barricading himself inside.

Investigators said he threw rocks, a shovel and an ax at them as they tried to negotiate with him.

Officers eventually deployed pepper spray and took the man into custody.

