POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies took a man into custody after, they said he drove onto a golf course, did some “donuts” on the green, then crashed into a tree, all while intoxicated.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the Palm Aire Country Club – Palms Course, located at 2600 N Palm Aire Dr., Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the man drove around the area as several golfers on golf carts attempted to get him to stop his vehicle.

The man did not stop after several tries to stop him.

At least two golf carts are said to have crashed into each other in the process, but the golfers were not injured.

The driver behind the wheel of the car hit a tree and got out of the vehicle.

A course worker suffered minor injuries when he got into a scuffle with the man after the dangerous drive.

The employee was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies arrived and took that driver into custody.

