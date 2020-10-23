Man swipes packages from Miramar homes

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, police said, stole multiple packages from several homes in a Miramar neighborhood.

The footage captured the porch pirate on Thursday swiping the items from homes in the Silver Lakes community that police said, were occupied at the time.

Need to Identify: He brazenly stole packages from occupied homes and fled in the pictured SUV. Recognize this porch pirate? Call @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward. #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/QSGQiSZ8CN — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) October 22, 2020

He is then seen fleeing in an older model SUV.

If you have any information on the thief’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

