Man swipes 2 bottles from Pembroke Park liquor store on Thanksgiving

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The general manager of a liquor store in Pembroke Park is demanding accountability, one day after a man was caught on surveillance video stealing two bottles of alcohol and taking off from the business.

Surveillance video at 24-7 Liquors captured Thursday’s theft, putting a damper on manager Brian Potts’ Thanksgiving.

“He had to steal from us and make our Thanksgiving a little bit worse,” he said.

The security footage showed the subject, wearing a bright pink hoodie, as he walked into the store, at around 9:40 p.m. Seconds later, he is seen picking up the bottles and sprinting out.

“Come on, it’s Thanksgiving. Everybody should be thankful for what they have, not taking from us,” said Potts.

The entire theft unfolded in just under a minute.

A surveillance camera captured a direct shot of the thief’s face as he walked in. After briefly looking around, he zeroed in in the bottles, grabbed them, walks past the register and then bolted.

The clerk, realizing the situation, is seen literally leaping into action and trying to chase the criminal down.

But by the time the employee made it outside, Potts said, the thief was already getting into a getaway car parked at the gas station next door.

Unfortunately, the store manager said, this isn’t the first time this year his business has been targeted.

“We had two guys who hit three of our liquor stores in a half hour,” said Potts.

Back in February, Potts said, crooks hit all three stores he manages: 24-7 Liquors, 24 Hour Liquors and Sweeney’s.

That time, the manager said, the duo struck to top shelf items.

“Those guys got away with, like, $300 or $500 worth of merchandise, and we caught them a week later, and we recovered our merchandise, and they have been prosecuted,” said Potts.

Although this time, the bandit wearing hot pink only took two bottles costing $22.50 each, Potts said he’s confident he’s going to pay for his actions.

“It’s not worth it to come over here and take bottles. We’re gonna find you. We always prosecute. You’re gonna get arrested and charged,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

