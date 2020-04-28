Man survives COVID-19 after being treated with experimental drug at Memorial Regional

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man, who was given a slim chance of survival after he contracted COVID-19, is counting his blessings, and his family said an experimental new drug helped him beat the virus.

7News cameras captured doctors and nurses cheering on 66-year-old Benjamin Broomfield as he was wheeled out of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Tuesday.

He said he doesn’t quite remember much of his ordeal.

“It’s like time stopped,” he said.

Broomfield is part of a musical family that released music as the R&B group La Voyage during the 1980s.

His sister, Carol Guidoni, said he is by far the most talented musician in the family.

“He’s the eldest, and he’s the most creative one,” she said.

On April 1, Broomfield was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. He was suffering from pneumonia and other serious complications.

Loved ones said 80% of his lungs were blocked.

“He was on a ventilator, he was in ICU, and honestly, he was not doing well,” said Dianne Trivelli, his sister-in-law.

Doctors initially gave Broomfield the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, but caregivers said it made him very sick.

“We would have to feed him, turn him, bathe him,” said Rachel Feanny, a nurse at Memorial Regional. “Last week, when we left, we weren’t sure how he would be.”

Doctors then placed the patient on a clinical trial of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug.

“It’s a miracle. That is a miracle,” said a loved one who spoke with 7News outside the hospital.

“Thank God for this medication. After one dose, he started getting well,” said Trivelli.

Twenty-seven days later, Broomfield was discharged. Loved ones greeted him at the hospital entrance with balloons and signs.

“I’m so overjoyed to see my brother, and it’s such a miracle for us because we lost a brother eight months ago. It’s unbelievable,” said Guidoni.

The family said they prayed together every day for his recovery.

“The power of God. He’s a walking miracle, and he’s just an awesome, awesome brother and just a talented man, and we are just beyond words.” said DeeDee Wilde, another sister. “We’re so happy to see our brother. We are just so thrilled, just so thrilled. We won the lottery.”

When asked how’s feeling, he replied, “Right now, I feel excellent.”

Feanny became emotional when she described how Broomfield asked about the well-being of the medical staff at the hospital.

“He called us, he thanked us for taking such good care of him. I mean, it’s amazing that they worry more about us than they do themselves,” she said as fought back tears. “It’s really humbling, and I’m just grateful to be able to do this for them.”

As Broomfield was driven away from the hospital, his loved ones took the opportunity to thank the caregivers responsible for his recovery.

“We’re just beyond thankful for Hollywood Memorial for everything that you guys have done for us,” said Wilde. “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. The Broomfield family thanks you guys so much.”

Officials at Memorial Regional said the trial of Remdesivir is running ahead of schedule and could be complete by mid-May.

Broomfield’s family said they’re grateful that the drug helped him, and they hope it’s able to help many more patients.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.