FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours-long SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police unts responded to a domestic dispute at a home along Southwest 27th Terrace, Monday morning.

Investigators said the subject, wanted for domestic battery surrendered about two hours later after a SWAT team released tear gas into the home.

In addition to the battery charge, the subject faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

