FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital after possibly being struck by lightning at a park in Fort Lauderdale while attending the Juneteenth event.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a call reporting a possible lightning strike involving an adult male at Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Ave, shortly after 3:40 p.m.

Ujima Men’s Collective organized a cooking contest for the Juneteenth celebration where 100 people came to celebrate.

The weather started to get worse and people started to scramble and huddled under the pavilion, that’s when one person got struck by lightning.

Event Organisers said they saw the lightning and they started to disperse.

“He fell, and we were just like Oh! My god and that was it and we called 911 so we were on the phone call, several people were calling 911, starting to make sure he was okay, and prior to the ambulance getting here, he actually was responsive,” said Lorenzo Robertson, Event Organizer.

The exact details of the incident and the condition of the individual are currently unknown. Emergency personnel are on the scene, providing necessary medical assistance and assessing the situation. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

