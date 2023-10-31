SOUTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities responded to the scene of a plane crash in the Everglades near Southwest Broward County, Tuesday.

Around 10:30 a.m., live video footage showed a man with an apparent leg injury on the damaged wing of a Cessna single-engine plane submerged in the swampy terrain. The crash site appeared to be 17 miles Southwest of North Perry Airport.

According to FlightAware.com, the plane departed from the Okeechobee County Airport at 3 a.m. and reportedly crash landed about an hour later.

Air boats and emergency responders were dispatched to the man’s location to give the pilot medical attention.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.