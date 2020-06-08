Man steals nearly $600 in items from Pembroke Pines Dillard’s

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Dillard’s in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance video captured the subject browsing men’s sportswear inside the department store located at Pembroke Lakes Mall, May 31.

Investigators said he concealed the stolen items in a fitting room and made off with nearly $600 in items.

If you recognize the thief or have information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

