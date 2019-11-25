Man steals iPhone from Pembroke Pines Sprint store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone from Sprint.

The robbery occurred at the Sprint store located at 616 North University Drive, at approximately 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Officials said the man came into the store to ask about upgrading his phone plan.

While he was waiting for help, cameras captured the man suddenly rushing out the door, and one of the employees noticed that an iPhone valued at $1,099 was missing and security cable was cut.

Do you recognize this suspect who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone (valued at $1,099) from Sprint (616 N University Drive)? Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2225 or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS with any information. Video Here – https://t.co/QBqi1U97pU pic.twitter.com/Fv6xOtQKNn — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 25, 2019

If you have any information regarding the robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

