WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed robber who was going for gold.

A surveillance camera caught the man, Friday, pointing a gun at an employee, while demanding he hand over a Cuban link bracelet.

He then took off in a red Ford Fusion.

It happened at the Value Pawn along Northwest 10th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard in Wilton Manors.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

