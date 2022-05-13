NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surviellance video at a pawn shop caught a crook stealing a pair of weapons.

“The way he did it, he definitely knew what he was doing,” said Juan Arbelaez, a pawn shop employee.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man captured on surveillance video, who they said stole two guns from a North Lauderdale pawn shop in April.

“This is obviously very concerning,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman. “He stole two Glocks worth over a $1,000, and you don’t know what this subject is going to do with these firearms.”

Arbelaez said the man waited for employees to become distracted by other customers and then stole the guns.

“He reaches over the glass cases and reaches two different types of guns,” said Arbelaez.

He noted that the thief stole a 45mm Glock and a 9mm glock, both guns are worth more than $600.

“Now these two stolen Glocks are out there, and we don’t know what they could be used for,” said Grossman.

Since the robbery, the shop has made some enhancements and added alarms and more security in hopes of the incident not happening again.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

