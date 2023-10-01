DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight stabbing in Deerfield Beach sent a man to the hospital.

Crime scene tape blocked off a parking lot at a shopping plaza along West Sample Road, near Eighth Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. to find the victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was attacked after he left a club in the plaza.

Speaking through a translator, his girlfriend, Sonia Garcia, said she was with him at the time of the incident and she has no idea why it happened.

“We were just walking and don’t know what happened,” she said.

Paramedics transported the 25-year-old patient to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is said to be stable.

Deputies remained at the scene for hours as they worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“It’s terrible because you can be walking and someone attacks you out of nowhere. It’s terrible,” said Garcia.

As of Sunday night, authorities continue their search for the person responsible.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the whereabouts of the subject involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

