LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering in the hospital after someone snatched his chain and shot him.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center Tuesday with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened at a Wendy’s in Lauderhill.

Police said the victim was approached by three men in a pick-up truck who asked him for “something.”

When he told them he didn’t have what they were looking for, police said the men snatched his chain off his neck and shot him three times.

The three suspects remain at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

