FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning following a dispute over a jukebox song selection at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant, witnesses said.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Antojitos Mexicanos restaurant located at 3943 Davie Boulevard.

The argument reportedly escalated quickly before shots were fired, leaving the victim dead at the scene.

“I heard that there was two guys [and] they got into an argument because one of them played a song on the [jukebox] and the other guy kind of was pissed off,” said one witness. “[He] pulled his weapon and started shooting.”

Fort Lauderdale Police have not confirmed the motive behind the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

