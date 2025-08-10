MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot in Miramar after being robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Miramar Parkway early Sunday morning.

Officials said the victim was approached by an unknown man who demanded the victim’s watch before shooting him.

The shooter is said to have left the area.

The victim has been taken to the hospital but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

