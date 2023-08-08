HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities launched an investigation following an incident that unfolded in Hollywood when a man was reportedly shot on Monday night.

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. near a Shell gas station located along 2600 N 29th Ave. Hollywood Police promptly responded after dispatchers called in the crime.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound, managed to walk into Memorial Regional Hospital South to seek medical attention.

Information is limited as law enforcement officials continue their investigation.

