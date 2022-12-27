DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers swarmed a South Florida neighborhood after gun fire rang out, leaving one person dead.

A man was reportedly shot in the chest in Dania Beach along the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street and Ely Boulevard, Tuesday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and fire units responded to the scene at around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was said to have succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

