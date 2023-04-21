MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar has left an 18-year-old man injured as police search for the shooter.

According to the Miramar Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3400 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue and discovered an adult victim at the scene.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was immediately transported to the hospital. While his exact condition remains unknown, officials stated that the victim was conscious at the time of transport.

A family member of the victim said he came to his house, about a block away from where he was shot, to alert them of the situation.

“He had knocked on the door,” said the male family member. “He knocked on the door and knocked hard. He came in and said he was shot.”

It is important to note that the victim did not remain at the location where the shooting occurred.

As of now, details about the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it remain scarce as the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or motive behind the incident.

The Miramar Police Department has urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

