LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was airlifted to the hospital after being shot at a South Florida Walmart has dies of his injuries at the hospital, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier, deputies said, hours after the shooting, they had taken a suspect into custody.

The details around the shooter’s capture remain unknown.

It all began before deputies arrived at the Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7, Tuesday afternoon, just after 3.

“It was my first time ever experiencing anything like that,” said Walmart employee Shay Johnson, “so I went with my first instinct, and that’s to protect. I went to go get my brothers.”

Johnson was on her break and returning to the store when she heard the shots fired, and her first thought was with her twin brother.

“And before I can get back to the room I’m usually in, I heard maybe like, five, six shots pop off right in front of me,” the employee said, “and I, without thinking, I just turned around, and I ran and got him out the break room.”

According to deputies, the victim was found inside the Walmart and airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the victim was shot multiple times.

The shooter fled the scene on a scooter heading south on S.R. 7, and was later captured by deputies.

The connection to him and the shooter remains unknown.

An employee told 7News that the shooting happened in the dairy section of the Walmart.

“I’m glad because if it wasn’t for the help of almighty God, I wouldn’t be here,” said a customer.

Walmart employees were walked over to a BSO office.

For customers, they were taken to the Lauderdale Lakes Library at 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd, in order to be reunited with family and loved-ones.

Fredline Bernardin was relieved to find her mother was OK.

“Relieved,” she said about the outcome for her, “but a little bit still disappointed that it happened here today, just wish that something could change.”

BSO investigators broke down their crime scene by 6:30 p.m. They continue to investigate.

Those who have property and belongings inside the Walmart store or vehicles in the parking lot can return to the store location at 10 a.m. Wednesday, to retrieve their items, said BSO.

