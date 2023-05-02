LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot at a South Florida Walmart.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have taken a suspect into custody who they said fled the scene on a scooter.

Deputies arrived at the Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7, Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the victim was found inside the Walmart and airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the victim was shot multiple times.

The shooter fled the scene on a scooter heading south on S.R. 7, and was later captured by deputies.

An employee told 7News that the shooting happened in the dairy section of the Walmart.

The employee was on her break and returning to the store when she heard shots being fired.

“And before I can get back to the room I’m usually in, I heard maybe like, five, six shots pop off right in front of me,” the employee said, “and I, without thinking, I just turned around, and I ran and got him out the break room.”

“I’m glad because if it wasn’t for the help of almighty God, I wouldn’t be here,” said a customer.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators said there was not an active threat at the Walmart.

Walmart employees were walked over to a BSO office.

For customers, they were taken to the Lauderdale Lakes Library at 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd, in order to be reunited with family and loved-ones.

