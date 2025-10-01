DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught on camera arguing with a driver in the parking lot of a Costco in Davie opened fire at the tire of the other driver’s SUV in what police described as a road rage incident.

Davie Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the north side of the large retailer, located at 1890 S University Dr, at around 10:15 a.m., on Wednesday.

“Road rage…says that two males were fighting and caller heard a pop,” said a 911 dispatcher.

Scott, the driver of the shot SUV tire, said this all began when he rolled up on a stop sign as he was finding parking in the big box store.

“Basically, I went a little too far into the stop sign and we started having words back and forth,” the victim said.

He said the other man, identified as Rafael Javier, parked his car, got out of his car angrily yelling which prompted a brief fight between the two men before Javier pulled out a gun and shot Scott’s tire.

“It went into the tire and rim and my rim is cracked now,” said Scott. “My girlfriend is shaken up.”

Cellphone video affirms Scott’s story. It shows two men arguing in the parking lot, and at one point, one of the men appears to throw a punch at the other driver involved while screaming at him.

The witness who recorded the footage said Javier fired a single gunshot at Scott’s SUV as he was driving away.

Video shows air leaking from the punctured tire as it is driven away.

7Skyforce hovered above a section of the parking lot that was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Scott said the gunfire was unnecessary. He said while he has a gun permit, he did not have his gun on him during the incident.

“Just too many idiots with guns, that don’t know what they are doing with the guns,” he said.

Shopper Eder Dorne told 7News he wasn’t too surprised by the violent confrontations.

“It’s the new law in Florida, no? Now you can carry a gun, yeah, everybody can walk with a gun,” he said.

No injuries were reported, and investigators believe the incident was isolated.

It appears Javier was arrested as 7News cameras captured him arriving to Broward County Jail. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

