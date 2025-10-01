DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught on camera arguing with a driver in the parking lot of a Costco in Davie opened fire at the tire of the other driver’s SUV, a witness said, in what police described as a road rage incident.

Davie Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the north side of the large retailer, located at 1890 S University Dr, at around 10:15 a.m., on Wednesday.

Cellphone video showed two men arguing in the parking lot, and at one point, one of the men appears to throw a punch at the other driver involved while screaming at him.

The witness who recorded the footage said one of the men fired a single gunshot at the other driver’s SUV as he was driving away.

7Skyforce hovered above a section of the parking lot that was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Shopper Eder Dorne told 7News he wasn’t too surprised by the violent confrontations.

“It’s the new law in Florida, no? Now you can carry a gun, yeah, everybody can walk with a gun,” he said, “and the cop said the guy didn’t stop the full stop, and the other one shoots the tire and tried to shoot him, just because of his stop.”

No injuries were reported, and investigators believe the incident was isolated. They have not specified whether or not someone has been arrested.

7News cameras later captured the SUV’s rear driver’s side tire completely flat.

Police urged the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.