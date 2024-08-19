POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 44-year-old man was shot and killed outside his Pompano Beach home, and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Keith Bryan Poole was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 4:45 p.m. on Monday near the 1500 block of Northeast 28th Street.

He was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

BSO said that witnesses reported that Poole was shot by someone known to him, who then fled the scene.

BSO Crime Scene and Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

