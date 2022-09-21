FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. when Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene at a Melrose Park neighborhood at 114 Carolina Avenue, Wednesday.

According to police, the tow truck driver came to the neighborhood to repossess a car, which led to a confrontation with the owner of the vehicle.

The tow truck driver then fired shots at the man.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a blue tarp was seen covering the man’s body.

“What we can tell you preliminary is a tow truck driver shows up to repossess a vehicle, the victim sees him trying to repossess his vehicle, the victim confronts the tow truck driver, some sort of altercation ensued between the victim and the shooter, and that’s when shots were fired,” said FPD Spokesperson Casey Liening.

An investigation on the shooting is underway.

