FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was forced to fire after a dog attacked him in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, yhe shooting occurred near Northwest 27th Terrace and 16th Street, Thursday morning.

Investigators said two dogs got into the man’s backyard, and one of them started biting him.

In an effort to defend himself, he pulled out a gun and shot the dog.

The dog was taken to Broward County Animal Care and is expected to be OK.

The man is not expected to be charged.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.