FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after, officials said, he was shocked by a downed power line while trmming trees in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident near Idlewyld Drive and Aurelia Place, in the Las Olas Isles neighborhood, just after 11 a.m., Monday.

The 23 year-old victim was trimming trees when he came in contact with the downed power line.

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and is listed in serious condition

