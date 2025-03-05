TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a triple tragedy in Tamarac is expected to be formally charged with murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Nathan Gingles shot and killed his estranged wife, alongside her father, and their neighbor last month.

He faces additional accusations of kidnapping his four-year-old daughter, setting off a statewide Amber Alert.

Investigators later found the two and arrested Gingles at a Walmart in North Lauderdale.

Nine BSO deputies have been suspended or demoted due to their handling of Mary Gingles’ case.

Court records show she believed her estranged husband would kill her one day, and she warned authorities.

The Miami Herald reports deputies removed weapons from Nathan Gingles home last year but returned them when a protective order expired.

When a judge granted Mary Gingles a second order of protection in December, a judge ordered deputies to again confiscate his weapons.

According to the Herald, that never happened.

Gingles is set to be charged on Wednesday.

