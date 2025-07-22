HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering a shark bite on the beach.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the 4100 block of Ocean Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who is said to be in his 40s’, suffered an injury to his torso area.

He received medical treatment at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shark bite remains unclear.

