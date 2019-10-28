Man seriously hurt after forklift crashes into Jeep in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a forklift drove into the side of his car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northeast 11th Avenue and Harold Martin Drive, just before 11 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the driver of a Jeep Patriot was driving through a parking lot when the forklift operator came around a corner and struck the SUV.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where a dent and holes could be seen on the Jeep’s door.

Rescue crews transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center with traumatic injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

