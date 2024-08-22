DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is seeking the public’s help as he searches for his dog that went missing from a Winn-Dixie off State Road 84 in Davie over a month ago.

Edgardo Feliciano has had his dog ‘Chico’ for about a decade, but sadly Chico has been missing since July 3 after he took Chico with him while he was shopping.

“He’s old you know,” said Feliciano tearfully.

When he was loading his groceries in his scooter, it’s possible he forgot Chico in his shopping basket after he was finished, but Feliciano says Chico usually hops on the scooter while he’s unloading his cart causing him to have his suspicions.

“I can leave the dog right here, right now. I say stay here and I can go to Winn-Dixie and come back my dog is over here. Unless somebody takes it,” said Feliciano.

“I thought my dog was here when I got close to my house I said ‘Where’s my dog?’,” he said.

After realizing Chico wasn’t with him, Feliciano returned to the store a couple of minutes later only for his worst nightmare to come true- Chico had disappeared.

He’s come back to the Winn-Dixie almost every day since with a poster hoping someone will recognize Chico. He even uploaded a missing dog photo on Facebook and on a neighbor’s app.

“A lot of people say ‘Don’t worry we gonna find your dog’,” he said.

Someone responded to the post saying the dog was found and taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office to get scanned for a chip, however, Chico is not micro-chipped and Feliciano can’t locate where he is.

A microchip is another form of pet identification, serving a similar purpose as a collar, that can help improve the chances of pets being reunited with their owners.

Feliciano went to the vet, explained his dilemma, and got surveillance stills that show the people who brought Chico in for a visit.

“They wanna know if the dog has a chip. Why?” he questioned. “The people know, they know, that he have my dog. Bring it back to me I don’t have any money. But I can give you something”.

As the saying goes, a dog is man’s best friend and in this case, Feliciano is heartbroken and desperately wishes to be reunited with his best friend.

“I don’t wanna take it to the court. I don’t want to do anything. I just want my dog back,” he said tearfully.

Anyone with information on Chico’s whereabouts or who recognizes the people who may have him is urged to contact Edgardo Feliciano at 954-882-6281.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.