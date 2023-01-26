FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air when she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale.

On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she fainted in the aisle.

Photos shared on Twitter showed a man with EMT training who acted fast when the plane was over South Carolina to help save the woman’s life.

The plane landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where paramedics took the woman to a local hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

