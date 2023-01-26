FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after she suffered a health issue on her flight to Fort Lauderdale.

On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she fainted due to high blood pressure in the aisle.

Photos shared on Twitter showed a man with EMT training who acted fast to help save the woman’s life as JetBlue flight 571 from La Guardia was over South Carolina.

The plane landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where Broward County Sheriff emergency responders met with the woman to treat her on the scene.

She did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.