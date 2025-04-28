FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after his vehicle plunged into the New River in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a call reporting a vehicle floating in the river near the SW 4th Ave/Avenue of the Arts drawbridge at around 2:15 a.m., Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they were unable to locate the vehicle from the surface. Divers were deployed into the water, and a man was soon discovered trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

The man was brought to the surface and taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where CPR was administered during transport.

His current condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

