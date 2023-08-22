TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call reporting a man pulled from a swimming pool just after noon today. The incident occurred at 7740 Southampton Terrace in Tamarac.

Bystanders at the scene initiated life-saving measures by pulling the man from the pool and starting CPR. Upon arrival, paramedics took over CPR and immediately transported the man to Broward Health North.

The bystander who pulled the man from the pool was transported to HCA Woodmont Hospital with unknown injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

