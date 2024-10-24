FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed at a McDonald’s in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the restaurant located at Broward Boulevard and Northwest First Street at around 2:15 p.m., Thursday, following a fight that escalated into a stabbing.

According to officials, a security guard stabbed the man in the shoulder during the altercation.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a level two trauma patient.

Officials said he was stabbed in the shoulder.

Police have detained a subject for questioning, but no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

