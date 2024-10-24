FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a security guard stabbed him at a McDonald’s in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the restaurant located at Broward Boulevard and Northwest First Street, at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, following a fight that escalated into a stabbing.

According to officials, the security guard stabbed the man in the shoulder during the altercation.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said there was an argument inside or near the McDonald’s when things escalated, at which point someone took out a knife, and the security guard stabbed the man.

Police have detained a subject for questioning, but no arrests have been made, as the investigation continues.

