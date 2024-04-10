FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene in the area of 1900 NW 3rd Court at around 5 p.m., Wednesday, after a man reportedly jumped in and had not resurfaced.

According to reports, a man called 911 to report that his friend entered the river and had not been seen for some time.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed divers pulling the man from the water and performing CPR.

According to FLFR, the man is in his 40’s. His condition is unknown.

