DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 80-year-old man who survived a stroke reunited with the medical team that saved his life in Deerfield Beach.

Marty McKenna appeared at Broward Health North on Monday to thank the team of doctors.

McKenna, an Oregon resident, experienced a medical emergency while celebrating his 80th birthday with his son at Lighthouse Point, and lost the use of his right arm.

He recounted his survival story at the reunion.

“My whole face was dropped, this side was dropped, couldn’t speak,” said McKenna.

His family then called 911 afterward.

“The family did a great job at recognizing there was an emergency going on, and our next job is to make sure we’re headed to the hospital in a timely manner,” said Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech.

Once McKenna arrived at the hospital as a trauma patient, Dr. Ridwan Lin, a neurologist from Broward Health North, went to work to find the problem.

“We did rapid imaging, and we found out there was a clot in his left middle cerebral artery,” said Lin.

The affected artery supplies most of the left side of the brain.

“If untreated, it can result in brain damage, and the deficit can become permanent,” said Lin.

Lin performed a thrombectomy and removed the clot from McKenna’s brain, and within days he was able to speak again and use the right side of his body.

“Certainly it’s great, and it’s good to see that your patients do well. We do this every day and not everyone turns out the same way,” said Lin.

McKenna has since made a full recovery and has returned to golfing and running his family business.

At the reunion ceremony, McKenna shared his gratitude for the team that helped him.

“I wanna thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so thankful; you guys put a person’s life back together,” he said. “God bless you guys, love you.”

Lin said that it is important to remember the signs of a possible stroke, including balance issues, loss of vision, facial drooping, loss of speech or a severe headache.

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