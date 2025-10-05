FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has reportedly barricaded himself in a home in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood following a shooting at a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes that sent a man to the hospital.

Witnesses said they saw two men arguing in the parking lot of the shopping plaza, located off of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 34th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, Saturday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a shooting in this area just before 3 p.m.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, paramedics transported the injured patient to Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

7News cameras captured paramedics helping wheel the man into the hospital. He appeared to be conscious.

The man who has barricaded in a house near the 200 block of Northwest 28th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale is believed to be the one involved in the parking lot dispute in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO detectives said they are “investigating a possible barricade situation connected to the earlier shooting,” but have not confirmed this information.

Multiple BSO deputies and a SWAT team have remained outside the residence and throughout several, surrounding the area for hours.

Area residents came outside to watch the situation unfold.

As of late Saturday night, investigators have disclosed the identities of the victim or the man who allegedly shot him.

