OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Oakland Park that left a machete-wielding subject dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to a report of a man creating a disturbance in the area of Northeast 35th Court and Fifth Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators believe the man was on a sidewalk waving a machete.

Detectives said deputies came into contact with the armed individual, and there was a confrontation along the 300 block of Northeast 33rd Street.

At one point, authorities said, at least one deputy discharged their firearm, striking the 35-year-old subject.

One witness described the moment when they said the shooting occurred.

“He had the machete, he was very angry. [A deputy] told him ‘drop it, drop it’ too many times,” said a man. “[The subject] didn’t understand, he jumped on [the deputies], he went to jump, and they start shooting.”

Investigators said the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, 7Skyforce hovered above a machete on the sidewalk with an evidence marker next to it.

The man’s mother told 7News that the situation did not warrant the gunfire. She said her son was 35 years old.

“My cousin, his cousin and other people said he had a machete. So, either way, they could have tased him,” she said.

The deputies involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative assignment while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation.

